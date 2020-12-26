Letters to the Editor, Dec. 27, 2020: Washington officials' concern is themselves

Washington officials'

concern is themselves

When will Americans wake up and see that the Washington establishment — who we send there every two or six years — only are concerned about themselves and not us? They pass a 5,000-plus page stimulus bill and COVID-19 relief package, that they did not read (sound familiar?) that provides American adults with $600. By their own accounting, this is about $200 billion. The remaining $700 billion is going to pet projects, other countries, climate change initiatives, etc. Think about it: If we, the American people, received the entire $900 billion, each person would have received about $3,000. But they do not care about us. It's about power and their ability to go back to Washington year after year.