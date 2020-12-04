Letters to the Editor, Dec. 5, 2020: Bipartisan group puts country before party

Bipartisan group puts

country before party

As a former Republican (now independent) who voted for U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, I am proud that they are part of the bipartisan congressional group putting forth a desperately needed economic relief package to meet the needs of all Americans. They are putting America’s needs ahead of their party’s desires. Democrats and Republicans must work together, and we — the electorate — need to remember that compromise is not a dirty word. I have to believe that their competitors in their recent races (especially Nick Freitas — has he even conceded yet?) would not be in that group. Proud to be a Virginian and an American.