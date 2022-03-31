Letters to the Editor for April 1, 2022: March Madness theories

March Madness theories

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I enjoyed reading John O’Connor’s recent article: “Giant-killing Spiders paved way in March Madness...” It appears the Spiders do well in the NCAA tournaments, and it appears it helps them in recruiting. Other teams that have pulled upsets, did it help their recruiting?

University of Virginia won the NCAA championships a few years ago, did it help their recruiting? Butler University was super in 2010 and 2011 — and we have not seen them back since. But what about other Virginia colleges, such as George Mason, Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth University?

VCU seems to have strong and good talent most years and just missed this year. I’ll be curious about St. Peter’s College in a couple of years. One theory is because the smaller schools are able to keep their talent for four years and the players are older. The big power teams like Kentucky, Duke, University of North Carolina, Michigan, Villanova and Kansas tend to lose players to the NBA after one or two years.

How about this idea: The NCAA seeds the top eight teams — four first seeds and four second seeds. Then the seeds from three to 16 are pulled out of the hopper. Instead of Duke playing a small school at 16, they could end up playing Gonzaga in the first round?

Richmond, instead of being seeded 15, could end being seeded three and playing Delaware or maybe Colorado State. Longwood was 14 and they could end up playing Jacksonville State, seeded 16. The smaller schools should not be seeded at 14, 15 and 16. Mix it up.

Steve Frost.