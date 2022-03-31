Letters to the Editor for April 1, 2022: Running a government

Running a government

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Our newly elected governor said, upon taking office, he would change the direction of Virginia.

Is banning certain books from school libraries by his signature and the requests of a handful of parents the direction he is heading in? We went to war some 80 years ago against another Fascist and autocratic regime that began by banning books. How do we justify the banning of books, for any reason, in a democracy?

The governor is driven to handing out tax rebates and holding back a 26-cents per gallon gas tax for three months. If we are so upset about gasoline costs, then we might be inclined to trade our fuel guzzlers for fuel efficient cars.

Monetary surpluses can be used to buy more educational materials and upgrade school buildings across the state, improve roads and repair bridges, protect the environment. There is so much good that can be gained from using the money to make Virginia a better educated, healthier and safer state.

Electing a businessman to run a state, or a country, as we learned from the previous president, is not a good idea. No matter how successful one is in business, running a government is completely different.

Michael Morin.