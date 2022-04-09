Letters to the Editor for April 10, 2022: Defending Chesterfield

Defending Chesterfield

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent article noting Chesterfield County had one of the lowest per-pupil expense rates in the state missed a few things. It failed to note what the county has done for its students. The South Richmond Rotary Club's newsletter captured some of those deeds recorded during weekly meetings.

In February, Chesterfield County Schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty said the county teaches more than 63,400 K-12 students across 67 schools. Forty-five percent are white, 26% are Black and 15% are Hispanic; 39% are low-income.

More Chesterfield students receive free lunches under Title I than Richmond's entire public school population. A number of the county’s high schools rank among the top 10% in the nation. County schools have a 92% graduation rate. The system employs 11,300 people.

The Chester Early Childhood Learning Center teaches 3- and 4-year-olds how to read. It’s the first Virginia school system to have virtual learning for all grades and online learning for grades 7-12. It offers summer school with transportation.

Some elementary schools give gold coins to students as rewards for their reading. They're used in vending machines that dispense 300 books, and they often need to be refilled two or three times a day.

Chesterfield participates in the Hope Academy to provide high school classes for students recovering from drug and alcohol abuse. The school division provides donated books to children and adults in poor neighborhoods and trailer parks, and calls dropouts to get them back in school.

Additionally, Chesterfield works with Conexus, a nonprofit providing vision tests for children in public and private early education school in grades K-3 (ages 5-8).

Most basic educational skills are acquired at these ages, but many kids do not see eye doctors, including those whose parents can afford to take them. And since most children look at computers and phone screens, their eyes are more likely to have reduced long-distance ability.

Students’ lack of vision hinders their ability to learn and leads to discipline issues. The nonprofit gives more than 3,500 eye exams a year. They contacted 101 school districts in Virginia, with a goal to test 6,000 students.

Testing kids’ vision and getting glasses to those that need them can improve academic test scores and classroom behavior.

John Dutton.