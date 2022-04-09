Letters to the Editor for April 10: School counselors

School counselors

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent column, state Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, shared some indisputable facts and possible solutions regarding the importance of early intervention to “mitigate the impact of adverse childhood experiences.” She cited a number of resources that already are available. She laid out a great plan for ideal communication and collaboration among schools, medical offices, various agencies and professionals who could make a difference.

Unfortunately she did not identify the obvious hub of this wheel — school counselors — especially since she specifically named “school settings” as one of the vital spokes. I am former elementary school counselor. We are counseling professionals, all with master's degrees, and uniquely trained to work as colleagues with other school personnel.

School counselors are on site every day, familiar with the families they serve and usually the first to know about life situations that require attention. Sometimes they provide the only safe space for children to open up. Most of their referrals come from parents who are eager to utilize confidential, early intervention assistance they would not be able to afford in the private sector.

Along with the obvious counseling role, school counselors also integrate their training into classroom visits and positive, schoolwide programs for all students to develop good character and life skills. This is especially necessary in communities with high-risk situations and poor role models.

Unfortunately, school counselors invariably become one more warm body to serve as administrators, file clerks, test counters, lunch monitors and meeting attendees. This wastes their expertise, while politicians drum up other kinds of professionals to pay to do their jobs. Perhaps funding should go toward hiring people for the nonprofessional tasks at hand and letting the counselors provide the desperately needed early interventions for which they are trained.

Cecilia B. Thomas, M.Ed.