Letters to the Editor for April 11, 2022: Environmental stewardship

Environmental stewardship

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with great admiration the recent column from Hopewell Vice Mayor Johnny Partin about lowering the cost of living with a greater sense and focus on environmental stewardship. I support this idea. It is feasible to be fiscally responsible and tax friendly, while bolstering our environmental restoration and remediation efforts.

This general proposal is an excellent idea, especially with Virginia's multibillion-dollar surplus. Let’s invest that money on projects that stabilize the cost of living and make meaningful and positive contributions towards protecting our natural resources. Let’s aim for long-term relief instead of one-time, instant gratification.

By making larger and more substantial investments in our wastewater treatment plants, we can make it more attractive and affordable for businesses, industry, and manufacturing to grow and expand. It results in more jobs, more economic opportunities for communities and a more diverse tax base.

Wayne Sexton.