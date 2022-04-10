Letters to the Editor for April 11, 2022: In work zones, slow down

In work zones, slow down

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As stewards of taxpayer dollars, we are entrusted to safely deliver quality transportation improvements on time and on budget. Motorists will see Virginia Department of Transportation crews and contractors in work zones doing construction and maintenance.

Our work directly serves the commonwealth and the communities of the 14-county Richmond District 24/7, 365 days a year.

We are professionals and have prepared for your safe travel through our work space. Despite our best efforts, highway work zones can be dangerous for our crews and those driving through them. Sobering numbers back that up.

In 2021, within work zones, crashes increased by 41%; fatalities increased by 155%; injuries increased by 20%; speeding crashes increased by 35%; and distracted driving crashes increased by 27%.

In 2010, the United States saw 586 fatalities in work zones. By 2019, the number was up to 842, a 43% increase. Driver inattention or reckless behavior is to blame.

We do not work alone. Each time you drive into one of our necessary work zones, you become part of our team — and safety requires a total team effort.

When you enter a work zone remember: It's a sign to slow down; to pay attention to the road; to ignore your phone and other distractions; and to drive defensively.

Highway workers deserve safe working conditions. They rely on drivers to stay safe and alert. Crews and drivers must work together to ensure safety on Virginia’s highways. Please commit yourself to teamwork by putting safety first in highway work zones. Our choices matter and they have consequences. Let’s all go home to our families safely. Far too often, someone does not.

Shane Mann, P.E.

VDOT Richmond District Engineer.