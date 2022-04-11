Letters to the Editor for April 12, 2022: Justice delayed

Justice delayed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent article revealed the woman accused of assaulting a Richmond police officer at a Family Dollar store has not yet had a preliminary hearing — more than a month after being charged.

During that time, she has been suspended without pay by her employer. Every day of delay costs her another day's pay. Is this treating her as"innocent until proven guilty? The dispute occurred when a store employee suspected her of shoplifting, yet no charge has been issued for that offense.

The Richmond Police Department wasted time in providing video evidence about the assault, thereby extending the time the accused will have to lose pay. Meanwhile the police officer who was the other participant in the dispute has suffered no penalty. Apparently, he still is on active duty.

Unfortunately this delay in justice being served is too common a situation for too many people, especially those most vulnerable to the effects of such delays.

Adrian Luxmoore.