Letters to the Editor for April 12, 2022: Save historic structures

Save historic structures

A recent article regarding the pending demolition of the historic Second Baptist Church Sanctuary, by the owners of The Jefferson Hotel, is news with many sentiments involved.

First there was shock and disbelief, followed by betrayal and anger, and ultimately sadness and despair. The entire episode is a series of private and civic mistakes and misrepresentations. The deceptions will continue to do great harm to the urban fabric of Franklin Street, the greater Richmond region and ultimately, The Jefferson Hotel, itself.

As now sited, the hotel has very little in the way of attractive views surrounding it. Parking lots currently are on three sides. The addition of yet another parking lot will do nothing to improve the hotel's view and character. It is extremely difficult to understand the logic or value in demolishing this important architectural masterpiece.

There also is the disturbing aspect of the city of Richmond giving over the block-long section of Adams Street. The deal was struck back in 1992 to allow the Sunday school building to come down, all on the promise the sanctuary would be saved.

We now learn the earlier ordinance was written to allow the demolition of both structures. If this notable structure disappears, the architectural integrity and historic character of the Monroe Ward area and the city of Richmond are further diminished.

The good work of the Richmond Architectural Review, the Historic Richmond Foundation, Preservation Virginia and many able preservationists is wasted. If this fine building goes to the landfill, what’s next? How do we proceed effectively in the future to save important architectural and historic structures in Richmond?

Baxter Bailey.