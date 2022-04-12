Letters to the Editor for April 13, 2022: A superlative piece

A superlative piece

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recently published column by Johnny Partin, which discussed how environmental stewardship can lower our cost of living, was a superlative piece.

It was unique, thoughtful, concise, well written, and easy to read and understand. It discussed an issue very few of us pay attention to or even know about. As the writer argued, wastewater treatment is a major component of public health, environmental health, and state and local economies. Without well-built, maintained and operating facilities, society runs the risk of major health and environmental issues.

Additionally, as a result of poor funding, planning and maintenance, we can expect our utility/sewer rates will be increased to pay for the major upgrades that are necessary.

The author makes a great case for additional investments and how not only citizens and the business community will benefit, but how the environment can continue to see positive gains. As a millennial, I definitely can see the major long-term benefits from this idea and how this will help future generations.

I truly hope Partin's column does not go ignored. It sounds like a tremendous opportunity to fund and fix our infrastructure, and to grow our economy and make huge strides in environmental restoration work, while improving air and water quality.

Maren Reich.

Chesterfield.