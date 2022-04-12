Letters to the Editor for April 13, 2022: Lock your cars

Lock your cars

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recent television news reports say more auto thefts are happening in Richmond.

As I listened to the reports, I felt puzzled because they implied it is the drivers' fault for leaving their windows open and cars running — thus providing an open invitation to have their vehicles stolen.

If car owners are leaving their vehicles running with the windows open, I don't believe it is because they are asking to get their cars robbed, as the news reports made it sound. It could be drivers have a positive outlook and trust the world will not do them wrong.

I just want everyone to be safe. Please lock your car, lock your house, lock your windows, lock your shed, lock your garage and lock your fencing.

Keep yourself safe and don't become another statistic.

Mark Alexander Ulrich.