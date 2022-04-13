Letters to the Editor for April 14, 2022: A needed reminder

A needed reminder
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With so much attention given to gun victims, the recent column from a trauma surgeon about the dedicated doctors who are "doing God's work," was a needed reminder.
Employing years of medical training coupled with a driven sense of “rescuing the perishing” person on the operating table gave me a renewed appreciation of medical professionals.
I thank God for those trauma surgeons who routinely try and, sometimes, successfully pull people out of death’s grip.
Kakki Aydlotte.
Powhatan.