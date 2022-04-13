 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for April 14, 2022: Mary Lumpkin statue

Mary Lumpkin statue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with great interest a recent article by Kristen Green about Mary Lumpkin and "The Devil’s Half Acre" site.

The astonishing contribution this former enslaved woman made, which led to the founding of one of our local colleges — Virginia Union University — is extraordinary. It is fitting a street is named after her on the university's campus.

Perhaps a major statue on more generally visible property also would be appropriate. I understand there are several suitable sites that recently became available in Richmond for such a statue. The idea should get some discussion.

Thomas Hall.

Richmond.

0 Comments

