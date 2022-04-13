Letters to the Editor for April 14, 2022: More sidewalk funding

More sidewalk funding

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This November, Chesterfield County will ask voters to decide on a proposed $540 million bond referendum.

The proposed referendum puts $375 million into schools, $42 million toward new fire stations and $39 million for new police stations. This is the county's largest bond referendum since 2013.

Chesterfield officials should use this latest referendum as an opportunity to add funding for its sidewalks and bike paths. As per the county's proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, there are multiple sidewalk projects currently unfunded.

Some of these neat sidewalk projects would build sections of new sidewalks along state Route 1 and Woolridge Road, and sections along U.S. 60.

According to the July 2020 Chesterfield County Sidewalk Inventory and Implementation Plan, the county has an official list of the top 50 proposed sidewalk sections that need to be built. This list includes the top 10 sidewalk projects in each of the county's five districts.

Chesterfield should put one of these pedestrian funding proposals on the ballot to let us have a say about transportation.

Cari Schwendeman.