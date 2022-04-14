Letters to the Editor for April 15, 2022: Debate for a stage

Debate for a stage

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent column by Jeff Schapiro referenced the First Amendment in the context of protests by some students and faculty at the University of Virginia over an appearance by former Vice President Mike Pence.

I want to remind everyone that the First Amendment guarantees only freedom of speech. It does not guarantee a platform, or an attentive crowd or the imprimatur of an institution like UVA.

Students and teachers cannot cancel what does not exist, and what does not exist is Pence's "right" to speak from any pedestal he chooses, or is suggested for.

There must be and should be (perhaps there always has been) selectivity and restraint in doling out those invitations for public soapboxes and podiums. To argue otherwise is to argue UVA officials have no right or duty to deny anyone their stage, marketing and audience, simply because they may judge there’s too little appeal or value to bring in a specific speaker.

Why can't the same be said to Pence as would be said to you and me? Why does UVA owe him or anyone an explanation? Why not allow UVA the freedom to curate its students' experiences and learning environment, which is what a university ought to do?

I disagree with any argument that says the First Amendment grants a blanket right not only to speak, but to be heard. Pence's voice is not being censored; the debate is only over whether or not to give him a stage.

David L. Robbins.