Letters to the Editor for April 15, 2022: Proud Spiders alum

Proud Spiders alum
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Congrats to the University of Richmond men's basketball coaches and players for an outstanding season.
Winning four games in a row to take the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship, and earning a win in the NCAA tournament over Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa is no small feat.
Combine this with a graduation rate in the upper 90th percentile, as well as some of the highest SAT scores among students in the nation, and it becomes obvious why this was an outstanding season — both on and off the court.
Wallace Terry, Jr.
University of Richmond, Class of 1974
Hampton.