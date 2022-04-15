Letters to the Editor for April 16, 2022

Death with dignity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Having twice danced with that devil called cancer, I write to support a recent guest column by Richard Morgan, and his plea for the passage of the Virginia Death with Dignity Act.

It befuddles me how anyone who has been touched by a friend or a loved one with a terminal illness (that probably includes most of us) can oppose this measure.

Tens of thousands of people trusted Morgan with their lives as he flew them to worldwide destinations as a senior commercial airline pilot with USAir.

As his friend and neighbor, I urge you to trust his judgement on this important measure. Contact your General Assembly members and tell them to say "Yes" to the Virginia Death with Dignity Act when it again comes up for a vote.

David Skinner.