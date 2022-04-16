Letters to the Editor for April 17, 2022: Illegal harvest

Illegal harvest

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently proposed that the General Assembly establish new misdemeanor penalties for people in possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana. It was a move also recommended last year by a state oversight agency.

Here is why: It now is legal for Virginians to grow their own cannabis. If done properly, two mature cannabis plants easily could produce more than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Thus, what is legal to do (the growing), could become illegal (the harvest), as per Youngkin's proposal.

Robert Martenis.