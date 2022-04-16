Letters to the Editor for April 17, 2022: Volunteers appreciated

Volunteers appreciated

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As part of National Volunteer Appreciation Week (April 17-23), the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention wishes to thank all of the people who advocate in our communities, promote awareness, provide education and support the mission that together, we can #stopsuicide.

Our volunteers play an important role in creating a culture that’s smart about mental health, and in our mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Those who have been impacted and those who struggle are the reasons we serve as volunteers. Despite the challenges of the past two years, our volunteers continued to engage with their communities, promote, educate and advocate.

The funds raised, the legislation passed, the families supported, the volunteers who were trained and the research funded all are testaments to the dedication and passion of our volunteers. They continue to share their stories so others do not feel alone on this journey.

Thousands of volunteers across the country are carrying out the mission of AFSP. Components include organizing state capitol days, comforting fellow survivors, sharing research findings with local communities, presenting education programs, promoting suicide prevention through social media, organizing "Out of the Darkness Walks" and other fundraisers, reaching out to help those who are struggling and so much more.

Again, and with hope, we say "thank you" to these amazing volunteers and celebrate the impact of their service. They are working to save lives by preventing suicide.

Winter Brooks.

AFSP Virginia Chapter Board.