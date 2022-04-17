Letters to the Editor for April 18, 2022: Fundamental differences

Fundamental differences

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, I am responding to a recent Letter to the Editor suggesting proposed legislation for additional veteran benefits be eliminated, unless lawmakers also are willing to extend the same or larger benefit to public school educators.

Linking two dissimilar occupations in a single proposal for equal treatment is not only a concern; it fails to appreciate the professions' fundamental differences. Public educators, like our military service members, perform a very necessary and much-needed public service for our country and its communities.

However, the differences between their two missions could not be more real. Veterans often are called to serve their countries in hostile and nonhostile environments, in the U.S. and abroad, and sometimes at considerable risk, or hardship or even dislocation from their families.

In addition, there is the physical and psychological separation one must endure from loved ones during these periods of separation. These are very real costs that must be borne by our service members that can neither be quantified nor adequately compensated.

As a result, let’s not compound existing inequities between these two professions by suggesting legislative action on one group be contingent upon on similar treatment for the other. Improving benefits for our veterans and providing fair treatment for our educators are both admirable and desirable, but each should be decided on its own merits and not conjoined.

David Edmunds.