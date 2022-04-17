Letters to the Editor for April 18, 2022: Senseless gun violence

Senseless gun violence

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Concerning Michael Paul Williams' recent column on gun violence, he clearly illustrates the senselessness of such acts but offers little to solve the problem.

Project Exile, a federal program implemented in Richmond in the late 1990s, seemed to have led to an unprecedented drop in gun violence, as well as the city's overall crime rate. Criminals convicted of a gun crime under Project Exile do their time in federal prison for a mandatory minimum sentence.

Many would ditch their weapons rather than serve hard time, and at the same time, the program got the guns off of the streets. While Project Exile might not end the violence, it is another tool the justice system could use to make our streets safer.

Williams would like to see an end to these acts. I'd like to see the day there are no such stories to be written.

Paul K. Little.