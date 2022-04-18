Letters to the Editor for April 19, 2022: Praying for Ukraine

Praying for Ukraine

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Shame on me for whining about “fatigue” from watching the news night after night. Imagine the abject exhaustion Ukrainians are feeling.

They're hearing sirens blasting at 2 a.m. They're rushing into makeshift basement bomb shelters. They're worrying if there is enough food or water as their apartment buildings are flattened by rockets. They're fearing for their children's lives.

I will watch the news every day — no matter how uncomfortable it might make me feel. After all, I get to sleep in a warm bed. I have plenty to eat and fresh drinking water. My family has not been torn apart by a senseless invasion. My town doesn’t look like the aftermath of Armageddon.

The discomfort and anxiety I feel are nothing compared to what the millions of people living through this atrocity are experiencing. I hope I never become so selfish that I am immune to their pain.

I will do what little I can. Pray for the people of Ukraine. Donate to legitimate relief agencies, and show the smallest bit of support with a blue and yellow ribbon.

Susan Dubuque.