Letters to the Editor for April 19, 2022: Tip line is public forum

Tip line is public forum

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Youngkin administration apparently is claiming the tip line set up for reports of "divisive concepts" taught in classrooms should enjoy some protection from Freedom of Information Act laws. This is because of some expectation of privacy for communication between Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his constituents.

It is hard to understand how the email address — helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov — could be considered anything but a public forum. It's even harder to understand how anyone sending an email to it could have a reasonable expectation of confidentiality, given it clearly is government-supported address dealing with matters of public concern.

Furthermore, if there were any nefarious activities going on in classrooms, one would expect Virginians would want them to be matters of wide public knowledge and concern that are promptly dealt with — not things that are treated as confidential.

Les Spain.