Letters to the Editor for April 2, 2022: Better homeless shelters

Better homeless shelters

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I've been a resident of Richmond for the past six months and out on the street for most of that time. Whoever is charge of the homeless services, please do an audit on programs. Only a few people on Medicaid are getting help, but everyone else like me has to be out on the street?

In December, there were news reports about a shelter that would be investigated by city officials for poor living conditions within the homeless program it was operating inside of a hotel. One month earlier, this very same program let me stay at one of its other locations, only to kick me out. When I call this shelter needing a night's stay, I'm told nothing is available. How is it this shelter gets federal funds if its facilities are not right?

There's no reason why a few COVID-compliant shelters couldn't be put in place and the old system scrapped so that, if necessary, a person can just call and go there. No one should have to hold a sign, freeze at night or go hungry because a couple of agencies haven't done their job. Not everyone experiencing homelessness has an addiction or a mental illness.

Katherine Shonebarger.