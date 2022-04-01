Letters to the Editor for April 2, 2022: No tax dollars

No tax dollars

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I hope the Virginia General Assembly comes to its senses and rejects any use of taxpayer money to support a pro football stadium. The commonwealth should not be snookered as the city of Richmond was by the Washington Football Team (or the Commanders, as they now are called).

There is little, if any, evidence that a publicly owned stadium would produce any return on investment. The NFL is awash with money and could build stadiums out of petty cash.

Public money should be used to rebuild bridges, water and sewage systems, and roads — each of which improves the life and safety of citizens.

I urge the legislature and the governor to just say no.

Walt Pulliam Jr.