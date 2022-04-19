Letters to the Editor for April 20, 2022: No courage in tax cuts

No courage in tax cuts

With hundreds of bridges rated substandard by the Virginia Department of Transportation, the commonwealth desperately needs a large amount of money to make necessary repairs.

Those funds previously have been difficult to find. Now, in a huge change of circumstances, Virginia is awash with cash.

Wouldn’t it make sense to spend money on transportation work? Instead, Gov. Glenn Youngkin appears to be excited about cutting taxes. There's not much courage in doing that.

