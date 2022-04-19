Letters to the Editor for April 20, 2022: The need for tax relief

The need for tax relief

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I own two small businesses in Virginia. While COVID-19 has impacted many businesses through government-mandated shutdowns, it also has changed the game for others.

The pandemic created a greater acceptance of remote work, which opened doors for people to live wherever they wish, while still being productive and meeting their businesses' needs.

Virginia had successes during the recent legislative session. Yet I still am concerned about the high cost of living and doing business in commonwealth.

I’m worried about the direction Virginia is headed in on taxes. The General Assembly gaveled out of its recent session without taking up a very important issue: deductions.

Lawmakers couldn’t get a budget done yet they continue to engage in needless and damaging squabbling. They should do their jobs and make life in our state more palatable. Otherwise, we’re going to take our jobs and businesses elsewhere.

I am fortunate that I could move my small businesses anywhere. I’ve lived in Virginia for the past 25 years. However, I seriously am considering moving to another state with the same or better quality of life and economics.

If state lawmakers pass tax relief, it would help small businesses recover faster, keep and hire employees, and bolster communities. Increasing the commonwealth's standard deduction to the federal level is a necessity. That would put thousands of dollars per year back into small-business owners' pockets.

Other states already have taken action to alleviate tax burdens on hardworking, job-creating entrepreneurs. Why can’t Virginia take the same step?

Mike Bucci.

Owner, K & M of Virginia and DBA 4Convergence.