Letters to the Editor for April 21, 2022: Reducing gun violence

Reducing gun violence

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Michael Paul Williams' recent column on gun violence shines a needed light on the residual fallout from the issue. It is distressing to see young people getting acclimated to gun violence on the streets and in their lives.

But hand-wringing at the omnipresence and pervasiveness of the problem will not put Richmond or any other city on a path to a solution. The government has chosen to focus on monitoring and controlling gun purchases instead of attacking the problem at its source: gun users who are committing the violence.

Research has shown guns used in crimes and assaults can be stolen or bought on the black market. Rigorous background checks are imperative to prevent potentially dangerous people from buying guns legally, but they won’t get illegal guns out of the hands of ill-intentioned users or prevent the use of these weapons.

Rigorous enforcement of harsher gun licensing laws must be implemented to get illegal guns off the streets. People caught with unregistered weapons in their possession should receive automatic jail time, with no exceptions, even for first-time offenders.

It won’t be popular, but “search and frisk” programs must be implemented by police. Doing so will elicit claims of profiling, even though this practice radically reduced gun violence when it was implemented in New York City.

As a society, we must conclude protecting the rights of citizens to not get shot is more important than angering people who feel their rights have been violated. Gun-related violence in this country is out of control.

We can continue to reiterate how bad it is or we can do something about it. The government must take the latter action now.

Bruce Kelley.