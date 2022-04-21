Letters to the Editor for April 22, 2022: Staying alert

Stay alert

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Sadly, in today's society, trust often is fatal. This seems to be the case with the murder of Suzanne Fairman, a city homeowner and Virginia Commonwealth University administrator, who was described as a joyful, positive person.

People with criminal backgrounds — especially with records of violence and sexual assault such as Fairman's killer, Thomas Edward Clark — can lurk about doing jobs that give them access to potential victims.

I urge those who live alone: stay alert. Have a relative or neighbor present when people you don't know are working inside your home or on your property. It might save your life.

Glenwood Burley.

Retired police officer,