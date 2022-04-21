Letters to the Editor for April 22, 2022: Staying alert

Stay alert
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Sadly, in today's society, trust often is fatal. This seems to be the case with the murder of Suzanne Fairman, a city homeowner and Virginia Commonwealth University administrator, who was described as a joyful, positive person.
People with criminal backgrounds — especially with records of violence and sexual assault such as Fairman's killer, Thomas Edward Clark — can lurk about doing jobs that give them access to potential victims.
I urge those who live alone: stay alert. Have a relative or neighbor present when people you don't know are working inside your home or on your property. It might save your life.
Glenwood Burley.
Retired police officer,
Richmond.