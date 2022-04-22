Letters to the Editor for April 23, 2022: Ethanol trade-offs

Ethanol trade-offs

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Associated Press article talked about how President Joe Biden is waiving ethanol rules to try to reduce gas prices. This is an admirable goal.

However, 10 cents per gallon in savings is not much compared to the potential damage of more ethanol. Also, gas station owners choose their prices. They probably would not reduce gas prices by the full 10 cents.

Even if they did, what would be the consequences of more corn in our cars? Corn is good for people but it causes extra repairs in vehicles.

Studies have shown emissions given off from ethanol contribute to lower air quality in hot weather. This might cause people to get sick.

All of this for a price that is just 10 cents a gallon cheaper? No, thank you.

Anne Elder.