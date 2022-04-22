Letters to the Editor for April 23, 2022: The use of 'totalitarian'

The use of 'totalitarian'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Michael Paul Williams' April 17 column caught my attention. Williams states Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s email tip line "is straight out of the totalitarian state playbook in the way it turns citizens against citizens to stifle the truth” and it “stems from his executive order banning 'inherently divisive concepts' — a vague catchall phrase designed to discourage discussions of our nation’s history of systemic racism."

Youngkin's Executive Order 1 states that “Inherently divisive concepts, like Critical Race Theory and its progeny, instruct students to only view life through the lens of race and presumes that some students are consciously or unconsciously racist, sexist, or oppressive, and that other students are victims.”

I agree with Williams that America’s history of racism must be taught and so does the executive order. It says: “We must equip our teachers to teach our students the entirety of our history — both good and bad. From the horrors of American slavery and segregation, and our country’s treatment of Native Americans, to the triumph of America’s Greatest Generation against the Nazi Empire, the heroic efforts of Americans in the Civil Rights Movement, and our country’s defeat of the Soviet Union and the ills of Communism, we must provide our students with the facts and context necessary to understand these important events.”

As Williams notes, Youngkin’s office was sued for denying to disclose the email tips. Such a suit would not receive fair consideration in a totalitarian country.

By inference, Williams appears to compare the tip line to Vladimir Putin’s crackdown on dissenting Russians and McCarthyism in the 1950s. I disagree with such inferences, but it’s a right under the U.S. Constitution to make them.

John Seelke.