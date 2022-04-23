Letters to the Editor for April 24, 2022: Echoes from the past

Echoes from the past

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As I look at tragedies coming to light in Ukraine daily, there are echoes from the past.

Recall the remilitarization of the Rhineland by Germany in March 1936. Then came the Anschluss of Germany with Austria in March 1938, and then the Munich Agreement in September 1938, which solidified Adolf Hitler’s push.

This was followed by the October 1938 absorption of the Sudetenland in the western Czech Republic. Less than a half-year later, in March 1939, the rump Czech Republic was carved up into the two German protectorates of Bohemia and Moravia.

On Sept. 1, 1939, Germany invaded western Poland. On Sept. 17, Soviet Russia followed suit by invading eastern Poland. World War II was initiated.

Would it have ended better if Western powers pushed back in 1936 when German forces first entered the Rhineland? Dictators who are not stopped when they first march will only continue their quest. For them, diplomacy only is a tool to stall for time while building their forces, or to further divide their potential enemies.

Sadly, this is what the world now faces with Vladimir Putin and Russian forces assaulting Ukraine. The West cannot allow him to limit the support it provides to Ukraine, even when he raises the nuclear threat.

We’ve gone head to head with the Russians before and it did not go nuclear. American pilots fought dogfights over MiG Alley during the Korean War. We also engaged air defense forces operating with the North Vietnamese in Hanoi and Haiphong during the Vietnam War.

It is time to push back on Putin and assist Ukraine with protecting its skies from missiles and planes. Russia cannot be allowed to win.

Tom Lanagan.