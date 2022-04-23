Letters to the Editor for April 24, 2022: Sustaining the memories

Sustaining the memories

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Gabriel Ascoli's impassioned column, urging proactive Holocaust education to combat ignorance and denial as survivors' mortality becomes an issue, resonates strongly with this ally. As Ascoli rightly noted, his generation is the last one that will have the opportunity to directly hear from those who were impacted by that horrendous genocide.

This also coincides with a unique phenomenon in human history. For the first time, human life expectancy has increased to the extent that living history now can be transmitted across six generations. Until recently, a child could expect to hear family history from parents and grandparents, both sets of whom retain and transmit memories directly from their own grandparents. Now, a child can reasonably expect to learn from memories of great-grandparents.

Along with the educational options Ascoli advocated for, Richmond is home to a unique treasure which has untold, and thus far unrealized, possibilities in combating Holocaust ignorance and denial. Rachel Weeping For Her Children is a statue on the grounds of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. It is the first Holocaust memorial established by a Roman Catholic diocese in North America.

Annual observances of Kristallnacht and Holocaust Remembrance Day held at that site hold the possibility of sustaining the memories, while also emphasizing our city's rich legacy of social justice iconography.

Kenneth C. Decker.