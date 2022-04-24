Letters to the Editor for April 25, 2022: Blueprint for democracy

Blueprint for democracy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

David Marion’s recent column — "Preparing the republic for a restructured global order" — was spot on. His example of President Abraham Lincoln elevating constitutional politics above ideological politics is needed in today’s world.

The framers of our constitution often fought tooth and nail to exact the document's purpose of allowing governance by the people. Like Lincoln temporarily tolerating the Dred Scott v. Sandford decision, bitter pills often were swallowed to gain ultimate success for the new blueprint for democracy.

Today’s world problems are in need of America’s leadership. We the people, through our elected leaders, must repair internal problems with Lincolnian tolerance, foresight and persistence. Let us work together to heal America internally, and promote the ideals of freedom and democracy for all people.

Al Schalow.