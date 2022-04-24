Letters to the Editor for April 25, 2022: School Library Month

School Library Month

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

School libraries are essential to every community. April is School Library Month and it's a great time to recognize school librarians.

Qualified school librarians bring many advantages to their schools. One of the most important roles is assisting other educators with instruction.

School librarians help teachers meet objectives that are important for different grade levels. Each grade level and content area has important standards of learning that must be addressed.

Statistically, school librarians have aided student learning by supporting objectives that are covered on standardized tests. Effective school library programs also are known to support children with different socioeconomic factors, including low-income or at-risk students.

School librarians also help students explore their interests. They provide resources and materials for specific projects or events.

Another advantage school librarians bring is diversity through the books, materials, resources and programs that are made available. Once students feel their backgrounds are represented in a library, they are attracted to visiting the space.

School librarians also explore technology. They use it to teach lessons and provide it to students as a tool to complete their assignments.

Sometimes school librarians are not given enough credit for all they contribute because people do not know all of the things they add to a school. Let’s celebrate school librarians and their role in providing lifelong skills, diversity and technology to students so they are prepared to be productive citizens in society.

Letitia Howell.