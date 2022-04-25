Letters to the Editor for April 26, 2022: A monthly ABC lottery

A monthly ABC lottery

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In regard to the recent article covering Virginia ABC's rollout of a new "randomized" way to purchase allocated bourbon, this is truly a bad idea. I foresee that it will only create bigger lines than previously generated by the in-demand product.

A better way forward is to have a monthly lottery drawing from those who have registered their interest. Winners pay for the item online, have it shipped to the store of their choice and pick it up at a convenient time.

That certainly would level the playing field for those of us who enjoy this type of product.

Mark E. Perkins.