Letters to the Editor for April 26, 2022: Honest dialogue

Honest dialogue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read David Marion’s recent guest column, "Preparing the republic for a restructured global order," with great interest and substantial dismay. Unlike the author, I am not a retired college professor or a Ph.D. holder.

I simply am an informed retiree, upset to my core by divisions in our society. I was deeply disappointed to find negative rhetoric and misleading assertions written by someone of Marion’s caliber.

I concurred when he referenced Abraham Lincoln’s belief in the essential role of "humility, collaboration and the healing of ideological differences" in a successful civic culture. However, he added “elites” do not see these as virtues. Really? Who is he calling an elite?

Marion described “critical formative institutions” as encouraging young Americans to release “factious impulses”; and he referred to “a culture that confuses licentiousness with defensible exercises of liberty." I suspect some of what he calls factious or licentious, I might call human rights.

Marion referred to “the campaign to ‘cancel’ Lincoln." There were efforts to remove Lincoln’s name from schools or other public spaces in San Francisco, Chicago and at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, most recently in early 2021. These attempts ultimately were rejected by those communities.

I agree with Marion about the fragility of maintaining a democracy. He and I should agree, too, that civil discourse and fact-based, honest arguments are essential.

In that spirit, I ask that he use his stature to encourage honest dialogue among Americans of all political persuasions — Democrats, Republicans, independents and beyond. The union we must preserve is calling on us to be more respectful of opposing ideas, to stop demonizing each other and to speak truth.

Julie Galdo.