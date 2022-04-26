Letters to the Editor for April 27, 2022: Earn the debt forgiveness

Earn the debt forgiveness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

College debt forgiveness is morally and fiscally wrong. Why should American taxpayers incur thousands of dollars in debt on behalf of another person’s education?

Individual borrowers need to pay it back, just like those who have faithfully met their loan obligations. Think of military service members who have honorably served and earned their GI Bill benefits.

Borrowers should earn their debt forgiveness. Ten-thousand dollars equals roughly 667 hours of work at $15 per hour. That's about 4.25 hours a week for three years.

If borrowers want the relief, they can do some real community service: tutoring public school students, collecting trash on roadways, cleaning parks and waterways, or planting trees. No more freebies — we don’t have the money.

Lawrence Meyer.