Letters to the Editor for April 27, 2022: Funding for state parks

Funding for state parks

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginians love their state parks and expect them to be adequately funded. They overwhelmingly approved a bond referendum in 2002 that bought new parks.

A record 8 million people visited our state parks in 2021. The parks stimulate hundreds of millions of dollars in outdoor recreation spending that make the commonwealth's economy hum, and contribute substantial revenue to the state coffers. They also provide beautiful and educational natural settings for everyone to enjoy.

What might not be understood is the bond referendum money is designated for the acquisition and construction of new state parks or facilities. It cannot be used for staff members or operations.

Money for state park operations must come from the commonwealth's general fund, and from fees paid by park visitors. The General Assembly's appropriations to operate and maintain our parks average only $19 million per year and have been woefully inadequate for years. Parks are not operated at their full potential due to a lack of funding.

The House of Delegates and state Senate budget conferees offer very different levels of funding. Ideally, they should support the 12 staff positions funded in the House version, as well as $160 million in capital improvements and $12 million in new operating funds in the Senate version. This is not anything close to sustainable funding, but it might be the best we can do at this stage.

Many states have established a dedicated source of sustainable funding for their parks. Virginia is one of only 14 states without one.

Next session, we hope to convince legislators to change this. A better stream of funding could help eliminate onerous parking fees, removing a financial barrier that restricts how often some Virginians can visit their state parks.

Joe Elton.

Virginia State Parks director (1994-2014),

Ivanhoe.

Jim Dillard.

Former member, Virginia House of Delegates,