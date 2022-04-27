Letters to the Editor for April 28, 2022: Don't reinvent the wheel

Don't reinvent the wheel

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While I agree with letter writer Bruce Kelley's comments on reducing gun violence, I'll add that the wheel doesn’t have to be reinvented. Other countries have found ways to solve gun violence. However, there is little will to do so in our country.

If anything, the laws have become more lax. More guns are in the hands of the public, without training, permits or responsibility. Until the Second Amendment is modified or annulled, tragic, needless deaths will continue.

The right to bear arms holds no place in the 21st century and represents the source of devastation from gun violence. More guns are not the solution; they are the problem.

Pat Ranney.