Letters to the Editor for April 28, 2022: Enforce existing laws

Enforce existing laws

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Letter writer Bruce Kelley is partly right about reducing gun violence. We need to address violence in all forms, though.

We have laws, and they frequently are ignored, especially by criminals. Some politicians are soft on violent crime, as are some judges in our courts.

Maybe if we enforce more existing laws, we can get positive results. Putting more laws on the books that end up being ignored will not solve the problem. Enforce existing laws and see what improvements can be made.

C.S. 'Kess' Keller.