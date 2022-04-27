Letters to the Editor for April 28, 2022: Road safety of another sort

Road safety of another sort

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Several times a week, I drive north on Interstate 95 into Richmond. Two or three times a week, I am walking on the Virginia Capital Trail, crossing underneath both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95.

On my walks, I have observed what appear to be, at least to me, some integrity issues with some of the concrete support structures holding the road up. It's the same section of the road that I frequently drive on.

I'm not an engineer, but maybe an expert should take a look at these structures and let us know if there is a problem? Hopefully, this would happen before a bridge were to collapse in our beautiful area.

Bill Irwin.