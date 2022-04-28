Letters to the Editor for April 29, 2022: A rezoning idea

A rezoning idea

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

River City Middle School was built to serve a maximum of 1,500 students. As of September 2021, 1,626 students were enrolled.

This is not only a safety issue in the physical sense. The overcrowding also has an impact on students' mental health. The hallways are overcrowded and understaffed with teaching professionals.

Students might feel overlooked and unseen as they go through their school day. Loud and uncontrollable hallways also can be triggering for students with a history of trauma.

Many children in River City Middle School suffer from a range of mental health struggles, such as anxiety and depression, and carry previous traumatic experiences. These students are unable to escape the environment of crowded halls and classrooms.

There currently is no space offered to students who need a break from this triggering environment, mainly because there simply are too many in one building. Overcrowding in schools also increases the likelihood of physical fights, the vulnerability to skipping class and the struggle to succeed in the classroom.

One thing that could make a difference is rezoning the school district in a way that redistributes the population more evenly among schools in the area. This would decrease the high number of students in River City Middle School and improve the experience of those who are enrolled.

Lauren Laque.