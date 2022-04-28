Letters to the Editor for April 29, 2022: Lessons from Kansas

Lessons from Kansas

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Over the past few weeks, I have read letters to the editor stating that instead of cutting taxes, the General Assembly and Gov. Glenn Youngkin should emphasize infrastructure, health and education. There seems to be a great temptation among politicians to just give surpluses away instead of investing them in necessities.

Virginia lawmakers should remember what Kansas legislators did from 2012 to 2017: They cut taxes and reduced spending, believing this magical prescription would attract jobs and businesses, as well as make everyone prosperous.

After analyzing Kansas’ experience, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities concluded that, ultimately, “State policymakers seeking to boost their state’s economies and improve the well-being of their constituents should reject reckless tax cutting and instead focus on improving the quality of their education systems and infrastructure and developing targeted policies to encourage entrepreneurship, rural development, and a more diversified economic base.”

Kansas wound up having to raise taxes in order to make ends meet. The state lost jobs and businesses. Its education system went into poverty mode, as well as its infrastructure.

Could Virginia become Kansas? Possibly, especially if there is a continued belief among legislators that surpluses will keep rolling in for many years, never mind that the economy can change in a heartbeat (along with surpluses).

People have heard this mantra for decades: Low taxes and fewer regulations will make us feel as if we are living in nirvana. It has not happened and I suspect it won’t.

If Virginia wants to attract businesses, jobs and people, it first needs a functioning support structure. The commonwealth's internal needs are more important than tax cuts, and the funds are there to do things that create prosperity for all.

Stanley Kustesky.