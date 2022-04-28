Letters to the Editor for April 29, 2022: Restaurant Week feedback

Restaurant Week feedback

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently attempted to attend Richmond Restaurant Week to try out local places, but more importantly, to be able to contribute to a good cause — FeedMore.

I tried one restaurant on a Monday evening, only to be told it only was participating in the event Wednesday through the weekend. The chef who was preparing the special menu was off on Mondays and Tuesdays. This nugget of information was nowhere to be found on the restaurant's website.

I tried another place for Saturday brunch, only to be told the restaurant was only doing the special three-course menu during dinner hours. The information again was not on its website.

After driving an hour into Richmond for both restaurants, my party and I enjoyed the regular menus. But better organization and information on participating restaurants' websites would allow all to benefit from the experience.

FeedMore gets its donations. Members of the waitstaff get better tips from a higher bill at the end of the meal. The restaurants get the exposure and local support. The diners get a night out at a restaurant they never have tried before, and are able to support a great cause.

Karen Gibson.