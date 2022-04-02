Letters to the Editor for April 3, 2022: Sticks and stones

Sticks and stones

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I remember comedians breaking barriers and smashing taboos with routines and shows that had us laughing at the very things that made us different. Turns out, we weren’t that different, after all. But it was funny when we could laugh at ourselves. Realizing offensive terms are just words (not threats) and cannot hurt us takes us back to our parents. Remember the saying, “sticks and stones"?

When we are offended by everything, nothing can be funny. Our collective fear of offending has paralyzed our sense of humor. Actor Will Smith may have just driven a stake through the heart of comedic performance, over a joke he found offensive. While his career might be compromised over his actions, the greater damage is to the entertainment industry.

Smith’s narcissistic, violent response made the entire event about him. It diminished the focus on other, well-deserving winners. His tearful apology even served to further remove other winners from the spotlight. Smith could have settled his displeasure with Chris Rock later, privately, without hijacking the entire show. Perhaps Smith is not trying to normalize violence and a physical reaction to a verbal affront. But if that’s the way it works out, we’re all in trouble.

Steve Lapkin.