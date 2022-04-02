Letters to the Editor for April 3, 2022: Student walkout praised

Student walkout praised

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Kudos to Atlee High School students for their courage to stand up to the Hanover County School Board. Via an organized walkout, they advocated for the classroom rights of transgender students, which they are entitled to by law.

Furthermore, I find it to be quite ironic these students now are facing punitive measures by the school.

Retaliation also is a violation of the law for simply wanting Atlee to do the right thing by complying with the state-mandated policies affecting transgender students. The school is refusing in part to do this.

Wayne Swatlowski.