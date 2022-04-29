Letters to the Editor for April 30, 2022: A great public service

A great public service
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have very much appreciated the information and articles by RTD Chief Meteorologist Sean Sublette.
We are blessed in Richmond with many trees. Gardeners are eager to plant. But they need to know if a frost or a rain is coming, to be in sync and to save water. People need to know the pollen count for their allergies or even just opening windows to air out their homes.
This information is something only a local paper can provide. Sublette's articles and interviews have been not only a great public service, but the first pages this subscriber turns to. Well done.
Jean Wight.
Richmond.