Letters to the Editor for April 30, 2022: Closer scrutiny

Closer scrutiny

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Several items highlighted in Sean Sublette’s recent article on Dominion’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project are of concern.

First, what if there’s a hurricane? While the turbines have been designed to “feather” in high winds, that doesn’t explain the fact that they can’t operate if there’s too little or too much wind. I learned this when I once saw windmills in Palm Springs, Calif., that were not rotating because it was too windy.

The “feathering” probably is designed to protect the blades from wind damage, which has nothing to do with generating electricity. Virginia's wind production “doldrums of July and August” also will prevent electricity generation, which suggests some type of fossil-fuel backup likely will be needed.

On the question of how long the turbines will last, Dominion plans for 30 years, but the utility is "optimistic" they can last longer. That appears to be a wish, not a fact.

Incidentally, the 30-year-period when the turbines would have to be replaced is close to the desired timetable for Virginia to be carbon-free by 2045. How much the replacement cost will be a few decades from now is anybody’s guess.

It also is interesting that the environmental review is expected to be completed in June 2023. I believe that’s a far shorter timeline than any pipeline review for natural gas. Is this project being fast-tracked over others?

Finally, the article doesn’t explain how the electricity will be stored for 176 turbines. That’s not the same scale as another example mentioned in Sublette's article, the five turbines in use off of Rhode Island's coast since 2016. Virginia's CVOW project needs closer scrutiny before ratepayers end up paying for a possible $9.8 billion mistake.

Brian Glass.